Recognizing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the magazine Modern Healthcare introduced the inaugural Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare, which includes a leader at BJC HealthCare.
Dr. Jason Purnell, vice president of community health improvement at BJC HealthCare, will receive the Modern Healthcare Diversity Leaders award on Dec. 9, 2021.
“I’m deeply honored by this recognition,” Purnell said. “My colleagues here at BJC nominated me for this award and I didn’t know I was being nominated.”
This is the first year for the award, according to a statement from BJC. Purnell has worked at the healthcare provider for just over a year, starting in Aug. 2020, and said so far the experience has been excellent.
“I’m proud of the team here at BJC and appreciate the support that I have here,” Purnell said.
Dr. Purnell is one of 25 who represents a cross section of the industry and have demonstrated a commitment to expanding and improving access to care, regardless of a patient’s race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.
“Last year has really been about building out our leadership team and also engaging with numerous internal and external stakeholders on a strategic plan for health improvements,” Purnell said. “The overarching framework of our strategic plan focuses on our role as an anchor institution, our partnerships and collaborations with community, particularly the most impacted members of community, and focus on advancing policy to address the social determinants of health.”
As vice president of community health, Purnell has been working on initiatives that support underserved communities in the St. Louis region.
“We have been working on equitable vaccine distribution by working with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to bring vaccines to the community,” Purnell said.
As reported by the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, there are 15 zip codes in St. Louis and St. Louis County with the highest transmission rates and lowest vaccine rates in the region.
“Even as we plan to roll out and execute the strategic plan, much of the work that BJC does continue and obviously our main focus is getting us out of this COVID crisis,” Purnell said.
Honorees on this year’s list demonstrate a commitment to expanding and improving access to care to all patients and creating more inclusive workplaces. Modern Healthcare is also recognizing 10 organizations that bolstered diversity in leadership and governance ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.