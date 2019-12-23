The American Nurses Credentialing Center has bestowed SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with Magnet recognition.
The Magnet Recognition Program provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. The center evaluates applicants across a number of components, including quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.
U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
