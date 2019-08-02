CareSTL Health will host its first Project O (Opioid) Awareness Day in Forest Park in the Upper Muny Parking Lot from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, which is International Overdose Day.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. The Midwestern region saw opioid overdoses increase 70 percent from July 2016 through September 2017, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Addiction to opioids – including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl – is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total "economic burden" of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.
There will be prizes for the largest walking groups and the first 100 walkers receive a free T-shirt. Registration is open. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6qrw45l.
