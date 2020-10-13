Manifestations of grief and overcoming grief in this time of pandemic are issues that participants will get to learn more about through an upcoming free Zoom session offered by the Changing Our Realities Community Development Corporation.
The session, “Coping with Grief” takes place Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. This session will focus on dealing with the symptoms and coping mechanisms of loss. It will delve into death and dying by consolation and the various stages of grief – noting that grief cannot be fixed and is handled differently by each individual.
Rev. Beverly M. Stith, pastor of Rock Chapel AME Church in St. Louis is the speaker. She is a specialist in illness and grief counseling and serves as a hospital chaplain.
A separate session that focused on chronic illness and suffering, took place last Saturday, Oct. 10. “Sickness and Suffering” explored those universal human experiences, and it will be uploaded to You Tube for anyone who wants to view it.
“These are issues that are constant in our lives but during the pandemic in particular, there are more occurrences of it happening,” said Beverly Smith, director of Changing Our Realities CDC.
Changing Our Realities received funding from the St. Louis County COVID Small Business Relief program to offer the sessions.
To participate in this virtual event, “Coping with Grief,” go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83956846132.
In the U.S. you may also call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 839 5684 6132.
For more information, call 314-303-8724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.