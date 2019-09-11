St. Louis County Library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide families in need with emergency diapers at the Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd. in Florissant and the Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. in St. Louis. Families can pick up a one-time supply of 50 diapers and receive a referral to a local agency for help with ongoing support.
“When babies and toddlers don’t have a sufficient supply of clean diapers, it directly affects their health and well-being,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Diaper recipients will also receive information on how to incorporate early literacy activities into diaper changing time, known as the Diaper Time is Talk Time initiative. Studies show that talking, reading and singing with children from an early age helps with brain development and lays the groundwork for success in school.
“We want to support families by not only providing the diapers they need, but also information to make the most of diaper changing time,” said Kristen Sorth, director of the St. Louis County Library.
The library also will host a diaper drive at all 20 branches during Diaper Awareness Week, September 23-29, 2019.
