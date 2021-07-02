“Let’s see; there’s ‘Vaccine Equity & Action.’ Another campaign is called, ‘Get the Facts!,’ said Christopher Ave.
“Yeah, and maybe we should add ‘get the vax,’ said Damon E. Broadus.
Ave and Broadus, who work for the St. Louis County Department of Health, were recently brainstorming possible slogans for vaccine campaigns.
Ave, director of communications, and Broadus, director of health promotions and public health research, said the county is desperately trying to partner with churches, community groups, businesses and literally anyone else who can help convince undecided St. Louis Countians to get vaccinated.
The county areas of highest concern are in majority or largely black populated zip codes.
Nebu Kolenchery, County director of communicable diseases response for the county, met with his colleagues to discuss the high percentage of unvaccinated individuals in “vulnerable, near north areas.”
It is a phrase Kolenchery uses to describe neighborhoods like Normandy, Riverview Gardens, Ferguson/Florissant, Hazelwood, Jennings and University City.
The county officials' heightened concerns come when Missouri leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections. The recent surge is due largely to politically conservative farming regions in the northern part of the state and southwestern corner - which includes Springfield and Branson.
Although more than 53% of all Americans have received at least one shot, most southern and northern Missouri counties are well short of 40%. Pulaski County, home of Fort Leonard Wood, had a scant 13 percent vaccination rate.
As new COVID-19 infections cross the state, a new variant adds more concern.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially recognized the “Delta,” a variant that may carry a risk of more severe illness and transmissibility.
This variant, which originated in India, is sweeping through the United Kingdom and now makes up 10 percent of new coronavirus-related US cases.
Nearly all current COVID-19 deaths are people who have not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.
What should be a staggering endorsement for the vaccine’s effectiveness, unfortunately, is not.
In the St. Louis area for instance, according to Dr. Alex Garza, the city’s chief community health officer, more than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
Kolenchery monitors situations that could become a public health threat like anthrax, STDs and hepatitis. The “St. Louis County Cares” website features color-coded swaths of “COVID-19 Positive Cases by Zip Code.” The more active areas (per 100,000 residents) are highlighted in deep purple on the site.
When Marilyn Peaston, a case worker with the Health Resource Center in the city, saw the webpage on Kolenchery’s computer monitor, it broke her heart.
“The majority of the areas were Black. I just couldn’t believe it,” Peaston said.
“It’s selfish of an adult to not get vaccinated, especially when kids 12 years old and younger don’t have a choice. They can infect these children and it’s just not fair.”
Peaston and Kolenchery served an internship with the Resource Center as a St. Louis University undergrads. When Kolenchery shared the map and predictions of possible Delta variant outbreaks in the county, particularly black zip codes, Peaston knew she had to act.
“I felt kinda hopeless, so I asked Nebu, ‘what can I do to stop this?’”
Kolenchery’s answer led Peaston to call the St. Louis American. Simply put, the team wants community partners to help spread a proactive message about vaccinations.
“There really is a sense of urgency and that’s why we want to create more partnerships specifically in the zip codes where people are unvaccinated,” Broadus explained.
“For example, we’re partnering with the Jennings school district to host vaccine locations. It’s why we’re working with Delta Sigma Theta sorority and universities. It’s why we’re hosting barber and beauty shops and faith-based initiatives.”
Ave said the partners recognize and respect the reasons of those who may be vaccine hesitant. For example, many people’s mistrust of the medical system is valid, he said.
“If you look at that history, and not just the ancient history, there are legitimate reasons for mistrust. We get that. We respect that. However, it’s our job to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get vaccinated,” he explained.
Both Ave and Broadus believe making it “easier” revolves around trust and providing accurate information:
“I have family members who, no matter the science or research, say they’re not taking the shots,” said Broadus.
“Unfortunately, they get a lot of misinformation from social media, and it takes a lot to overcome misinformation with accurate information.”
The county wants to partner with ministers, politicians and immigrant and refugee agencies like, Vintendo4Africa in North St. louis County. The “Vaccine Equity & Action,” slogan Broadus and Ave mentioned is designed to acknowledge inequities while proactively informing underserved communities.
“We fight disinformation with good, legit information,” Ave said.
“Our job is to respect people’s beliefs, decisions and thought-making processes. Rather than doing a song-and-dance about how the vaccines work, we try to provide them with unbiased, real information.”
The main reason for the county’s increased outreach efforts are self-serving, Kolenchery stressed:
“Missouri is first in net new cases for the Delta Virus. There’s a surge in rural Missouri that’s going to make its way here. Honestly, we think it’s already here and spreading. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself,” he said.
For more information visit: https://stlcorona.com/
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.