The number of coronavirus cases in the city of St. Louis on Tuesday was 38 percent higher than a week earlier and Black residents comprise 80 percent of new coronavirus cases since May.
St. Louis County has also experienced a dramatic increase in the average number of new cases per day. As of Tuesday, 170 new cases were being reported daily, 34 percent higher than just a week ago.
“Additionally, we have seen our regional positivity rate grow to around 10 percent, and we are aware that the ‘hotspot’ in southwest Missouri is moving northeast toward our region,” the St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) and the City of St. Louis Department of Health (D.OH) wrote in a joint statement released Tuesday.
“We are very concerned with these numbers and are actively studying further steps.”
Mandatory indoor mask wearing was not ordered, and “for the moment, we will continue to urge everyone to wear masks, even if you are vaccinated.”
“Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19, and the City and County urge you to get vaccinated immediately if you have not done so, and have your family members 12 and older do the same.”
The startling news comes as St. Louis County’s 2021 Back-to-School Immunization Program, took place at the John C. Murphy Health Center on Monday, July 19.
“More and more young people are getting vaccinated but it’s not happening fast enough,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.
This year, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to students 12 years and older as part of the back-to-school program. The shot also will be available for free to parents and guardians.
“It’s up to the schools to determine effective policies to keep children safe this school year,” Page said. “As we see cases rise, we hope they will make the right decisions to protect school-aged kids.”
When asked what the St. Louis County Department of Public Health would do if COVID-19 cases continue to rise while school districts enforce pandemic policies, Page said that the government had limited power.
“We have a great partnership with County schools,” Page said.
“We have regular meetings with superintendents and their leadership. I think these conversations will continue as we move closer to the fall. If COVID-19 cases do not turn around, I would expect the schools to look closely at their policies, evaluate them and go from there.”
Right now, public health orders are not on the table.
“We are currently pulling out all the stops to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Page said.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the North Central Community Health Center located in Pine Lawn and the South County Health Center.
Ronald K. Finnan, County Health Department COO, said “The important thing to remember is that we look at the increase in COVID not only are we promoting vaccines here, but we are also having a concerted effort on the back-to-school immunization.”
Many students were not immunized or vaccinated last year because of the quarantine and so the push this year is to catch those kids up and get those vaccines and immunizations done.”
Additionally, the Sleeves Up STL initiative has also started.. The goal of the initiative is to encourage African Americans to get the vaccine by partnering with barber shops in St. Louis County. Fifty percent of Black men in St. Louis County have not received it yet, according to the Department of Public Health Research.
The kick-off event took place on July 19, at the Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy. The initiative provided posters, flyers, masks and other material that shop owners can use to share information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re targeting barbershops because that is a pillar of the community where guys go to talk about everything from sports to politics,” said Damon Broadus, director of Health Promotion and Public Health Research for the County Health Department.
Black men under the age of 50 in zip codes: 63033, 63031, 63136, 63114, 63121, and 63135, make up the largest proportion of unvaccinated individuals in St. Louis County.
“We are asking barbershop owners to serve as health ambassadors and talk about the benefits of getting the vaccine while dispelling myths and any misinformation people may have heard,” Broadus said.
Shop owners who participate in the program may be eligible for financial compensation.
According to Page, this initiative is a great way to get information as well as clear up any miscommunication in the community.
“We are laser focused on getting everyone vaccinated so we won’t have to impose restrictions on St. Louis residents,” Page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.