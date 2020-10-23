The St. Louis County Police Department is participating in tomorrow’s annual DEA National Take Back Initiative, scheduled on Saturday, October 24. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs at any of the following precinct locations:
North County Precinct, 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, Mo., 63138
City of Jennings Precinct, 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, Mo., 63136
Central County Precinct, 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, Mo., 63132
City of Green Park City Hall, 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, Mo., 63123
Grantwood Village City Hall, 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, Mo., 63123
Village of Marlborough City Hall, 7826 Wimbledon, Marlborough, Mo., 63119
South County Precinct, 323 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, Mo., 63125
City of Fenton Precinct Station (Municipal Building), 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, Mo., 63026
Wildwood Precinct City Hall, 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, Mo., 63040
West County Precinct, 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, Mo., 63088
City of Twin Oaks City Hall, 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, Mo., 63021
Valley Park City Hall: 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, Mo., 63088
The DEA coordinates with state and local law enforcement agencies in the initiative to get families to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from their medicine cabinets. The national take-back day provides an opportunity for the public to safely get rid of expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications out of their homes and into the hands of law enforcement officers where the medication can be properly and safely destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.