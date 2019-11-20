CareSTL Health reopened its Walnut Park facility located at 5541 Riverview Blvd. this week on Monday, November 18. Currently, the health center is open during normal business hours for dental and pediatric health services only.
A spokesperson said water damage to the building from heavy rains and flooding in late August forced the facility to close while repairs were made. And while repairs were made, CareSTL Health restructured some areas to better serve patients by putting Pediatrics on the first floor.
Chief Executive Officer Angela Clabon said they are reopening in phases because they recognize not having services at the center on Riverview is a burden to the community.
“We are encouraging patients who need immediate care to walk in and they will be seen that day. I personally guarantee that," Clabon said.
"This is the time of year patients are scrambling to get their annual exams completed or other forms of care. We want them to know our doors are open regardless of their ability to pay and they can walk-in and receive care.”
Adult Medicine returns Monday, December 2 and Women's Health returns on Monday, January 2, 2020.
For more information, visit www.carestlhealth.org.
