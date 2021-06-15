Biden declares June a month of action
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he wholeheartedly supports President Joe Biden’s initiative with Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to get more African Americans vaccinated.
Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, called the president’s tactic solid.
In a discussion with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), Fauci added that medical and administration officials have a “laser-like focus” on meeting the president’s goal of having 70 percent of all adults vaccinated by Independence Day.
“That’s the reason why you see what [President Biden] is doing, and all of us are doing to get people vaccinated,” Fauci asserted.
“We want to make it very easy for people to get the vaccine.”
President Biden declared June as a month of action and announced a “Shots at the Shop” initiative that unites 1,000 African American-owned barbershops and beauty salons in the country to serve as vaccination hubs.
The initiative comes with incentives like free child-care for parents and other perks.
“We want to give incentives and do whatever we can to get people to get vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci stated.
He noted that the NNPA, a trade association for Black-owned newspaper and media companies, is a trusted voice in the nation’s African American communities.
“That’s why I am speaking with you today,” Fauci insisted. “The Black Press is vital, it is trusted, and we need to get the word out and get everyone vaccinated.”
