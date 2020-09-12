St. Louis County Library

St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search will provide drive-thru meals for children from 10 a.m. to noon at 10 SLCL branches starting Monday, September 14. Participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 18 and under. Meals will be distributed in the branch parking lots.

The branches serving meals are:

Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton

Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis

Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., Florissant

Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr., St. Louis

Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis

Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis.

For more information, visit www.slcl.org/drive-thru-meals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.