St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search will provide drive-thru meals for children from 10 a.m. to noon at 10 SLCL branches starting Monday, September 14. Participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 18 and under. Meals will be distributed in the branch parking lots.
The branches serving meals are:
Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton
Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., Florissant
Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr., St. Louis
Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis
Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood
Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis.
For more information, visit www.slcl.org/drive-thru-meals.
