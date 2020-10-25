The American Red Cross will hold a Mobile Blood Drive on Thursday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Entrance D at Memorial Hospital Belleville. You must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive; and a photo ID is required. Lunch is provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required.
To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 1-800-REDCROS (733-2767).
