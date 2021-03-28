On Sunday, March 28, at 2pm, the Alzheimer’s Association, Friendly Temple Church, and the St. Louis Links are hosting a special phone/webinar, "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: A Discussion Honoring Women."
The program will cover topics such as how dementia affects the brain, risk factors for the disease, potential treatments, and new research. The program will be moderated by Adrienne Holden and Stephanie Griffin and will also include a panel discussion with three prominent female doctors from the St. Louis area. All who are interested in learning more about dementia are encouraged to attend this class.
To learn more visit alz.org/crf.
