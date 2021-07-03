YWCA Early Head Start’s pregnant women services will receive a resource boost through a $75,000 grant from Healthy Blue. It can be allocated for assistance with rent or utility bills, food, formula, clothing and essential baby items.
“By addressing women’s basic needs and reducing toxic stress during their pregnancy and after delivery, we can ensure that both mom and baby are off to a great start,” said Stacy Johnson, YWCA chief program officer and Head Start director.
“Healthy Blue’s support will assist YWCA in meeting its goal of ensuring healthy delivery and sustained life for the at-risk population we serve.”
YWCA Early Head Start has a pair of Pregnant Women’s Centers serving 35 low-income expectant mothers, 28 of whom are African American.
Located in respective areas with high infant mortality rates in the city of St. Louis and Overland, the center provide education in overall health, nutrition, parenting and safety for pregnant women.
There are peer support groups and assistance in finding health care providers and insurers, financial support and community partners.
Black babies are three times as likely to die before their first birthday than white babies, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Social Services. The infant mortality rate is the number of deaths that occur for every 1,000 live births.
“Infant mortality is a complex issue that is affected by more than just healthcare,” Sarah Kennedy, Generate Health STL senior manager, epidemiology and Evaluation, says on the city of St. Louis website.
“Infant mortality is seen as the canary in the coal mine indicating that something is not right in our society. We live in a region with world class medicine, but black babies are three times more likely to die than white babies.
Healthy Blue “continues to support maternal health in different communities. This is particularly important in communities where health disparities have significantly affected outcomes,” according to Johnson.
Healthy Blue is a Medicaid product offered by Missouri Care, Inc., a MO HealthNet Managed Care health plan. It contracts with the Missouri Department of Social Services.
YWCA Head Start and Early Head Start provide education and healthy development services for children from infancy to age 5 whose family income is at or below the federal poverty level.
Health screenings and multiple, varied programs involving parents and siblings are included with services provided.
