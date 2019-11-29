Some of the most important conversations to have with family and loved ones are sometimes the scariest ones to ever bring up.
On Saturday, November 30, in advance of World AIDS Day, volunteers from a number of St. Louis-area organizations that deal with public health have joined together to organize the second annual Women’s Blackout Brunch to help raise awareness about AIDS, how prevalent the epidemic is among women, and how to have difficult conversations regarding it.
The free event is funded by St. Louis City Health Department, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Williams & Associates, a local nonprofit for minority health, and is presented by The Women of Color and Their Male Partners Subcommittee
Imani Sharif, coordinator for psycho-social support at Williams and Associates, said that the Women’s Blackout Brunch was started because of the compelling “need to do something in the region to raise awareness of World AIDS Day, particularly for women who are often overlooked.”
The brunch will be held 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, November 30 at The Engineer’s Club of St. Louis, 4359 Lindell Blvd., and includes a free screening of “90 Days: The Film”, which Sharif hopes will help raise awareness about having difficult conversations.
Register at blkout2.eventbrite.com. For more information, call Imani Sharif at 314-267-9604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.