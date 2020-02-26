At the installation of Yousef Abu-Amer as the J. Albert Key Professor were Dr. David H. Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor; Dr. Regis J. O’Keefe, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor and head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; Abu-Amer; and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.