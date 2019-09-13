This summer, the St. Louis Kappa League participated in a National Social Action for Social Good Project and raised more than $1,000 for the Sickle Cell Association of St. Louis. Kappa League is a mentoring group for young men in grades 6 – 12 which is sponsored by the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. St. Louis Alumni Chapter.
In addition to raising the money, the youth worked to educate the community and increase awareness of the disease. The Sickle Cell Association of St. Louis is a nonprofit community-based organization which seeks to bridge the gap between the medical community and the general public, particularly African Americans who account for 98 percent of those afflicted. In recent years, the disease seems to be spiraling out of control and the severe suffering of individuals and families affected by the disease, has persisted.
Although, the Kappa League project has ended, information or donations can be made by contacting the association directly at 5615 Pershing Ave., Suite 29, St. Louis, Missouri 63112. The phone number is (314) 833-6751, or email rbritts@sicklecellassociation.org. The web address is www.sicklecellassociation.org.
