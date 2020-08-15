In order to increase patient access to certain care services and increase student experiential learning, Logan University Health Centers is charging $10 per office visit at both the Montgomery Health Center on Logan’s campus in Chesterfield and the Mid Rivers Health Center in St. Peters.
This fee will cover all services performed during most visits, including examinations, chiropractic adjustments and acupuncture.
The flat $10 fee does not include orthotics, radiology services, lab services and any nutritional supplementation or products.
Chiropractic services at Logan Health Centers are supervised by faculty clinicians, many with advanced specialty training and experience. Logan states its health centers employ state-of-the-art technology and techniques to assess and treat its patients, who have varied health and wellness needs.
“Through our health centers, student interns – under the direct supervision of experienced clinicians who are Doctors of Chiropractic as well as compassionate teachers – are able to refine their clinical and communication skills while serving the health care needs of the community,” said Jason Goodman, DC, PhD, director of clinical experience.
Patients have access to 11 trained, licensed clinicians with a combined 172 years of professional experience between both health centers.
For continuity of care, each patient will have a primary care provider. Patients also have the flexibility and convenience to see other clinicians based on their preferences, needs and schedules.
In-person appointments are available Monday through Friday.
The Montgomery Health Center is located at 1851 Schoettler Road in Chesterfield, MO 63017 and can be reached at 636-230-1990.
The Mid Rivers Health Center is located at 6131 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, MO 63304 and can be reached at 636-397-3545.
Telehealth Services are also available to patients calling from Missouri, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
