Estes organizes blood drive for first time to help boyfriend, others
Azariah Estes tries to make a positive impact wherever she goes. In January, she served as student emcee of St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and North County ‘“Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony” and “Justice’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.”
Fast forward a month, and Estes is spearheading an American Red Cross-Ritenour High School Blood Drive. She is inviting the community to make a difference in the lives of others.
As a dual enrollment student, Estes will earn her high school diploma and associate degree simultaneously. She is balancing coursework at Ritenour High School with general transfer studies at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley.
She is eager to help as many people as she can through the blood drive. “I just want people to know that this blood drive means so much to me and many others who battle with blood diseases,” Estes said.
“Imagine being able to say, ‘I was able to be a part of something that's saving people's lives.’”
“One pint of blood can make someone else's life span much longer, so please donate, and if you can't, please share this everywhere, so we can make an impact in the community!”
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross-Ritenour High School Blood Drive is Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport Ballroom located at 4450 Evans Place Drive, St. Louis, MO 63134. Anyone 17 and older interested in giving blood can make a donation.
[To register in advance, visit RedCrossBlood.org, and type “Ritenour” in the “Find a Blood Drive" field, select Feb. 23 and secure a donation time.]
Safety measures are in place to protect donors and workers. For example, masks are required and temperature checks will be performed on workers and donors before entering the donation site. In addition, beds will be spaced six-feet apart, surfaces will be regularly wiped down and hand sanitizer will also be available.
Donors have a unique opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19, because blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If a blood donation includes the antibodies, plasma from that donation may now help coronavirus patients who need convalescent plasma transfusions.
A Personal Interest, Motivation
Estes’ motivation for organizing the blood drive is personal.
“What pushed me was the fact that I have someone special in my life who had to use the blood of donors in order to survive,” Estes said.
“If it wasn't for the fact that that person is my boyfriend, and his battle with sickle cell has made our relationship stronger in the most beautiful way, then I probably would've been like most people who think the blood drive is a great thing to do but wouldn't donate.
“I never thought I'd ever be able to do something like this, but with the help of thinking about my relationship with my boyfriend, Xavier Blake, and my love to help others, I had to give it a try,” Estes said about organizing the blood drive.
Her role includes registering people to give blood and answering questions they have about donating. The day of the drive, American Red Cross volunteers and workers will ensure the drive goes as smoothly and safely as possible.
“Azariah has been incredible throughout the entire process. She has really made a personal connection to the mission of the Red Cross and truly understands the importance of sustaining our community’s blood supply to help patients in need,” said Connor Zielonko, account representative, donor recruitment, with the American Red Cross
“Our volunteers come from all ages, but for Azariah to take the reins on her drive at 16 is truly impressive. Her enthusiasm and determination is incredibly admirable.”
“It brings absolute joy to my heart. I love helping other people, and this is the biggest way I've been able to do so,” Estes said.
“My name means ‘helped by God,’ so this makes me feel like I'm living in my purpose,” she said. “I mean I'm literally helping to save people's lives! That is amazing and it makes me happy every time someone registers since that means more lives are being saved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.