Jamala Rogers, in her Sept. 12, commentary in this newspaper, held BACK no punches when she wrote about the rising cases of children infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant and how she’s lost patience with unvaccinated and those who refuse to wear masks
“This selfishness has deadly consequences. I have no sympathy for the fearful, misguided, lazy, unrealistic, timid, distrustful, ignorant, stubborn, ideologically inflexible, foolish, dishonest, conspiracy theorists and racist (whatever shoe fits, put it on).”
Last year it was believed that children were less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19. But with the predominant delta strain, more children are being hospitalized with the coronavirus than at any point during the pandemic.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country with a 240% increase in pediatric cases since July. With kids having already returned to in-person schooling and winter approaching, those officials are concerned that health matters could get worse.
A St. Louis County elementary school teacher, who did not want to share her name, is an eyewitness to the impact on her students.
“Seeing the number of cases and deaths in this country and worldwide, I don’t understand why people won’t protect themselves and their children. Children have been orphaned because their parents died from COVID. It makes me really frustrated,” she said.
According to the St. Louis County Health Department, between the end of August and Sept. 13th, new COVID-19 cases increased by 9 percent among children, ages 0–to-9-year-old, and by 36 percent among 10-to–19 year-old youths while decreasing or remaining stable among all other age groups.
In July, the Washington Post wrote: “Patience has worn thin’: Frustration mounts over vaccine holdouts.” The article examined how local governments, business and health leaders are sharing their frustrations with the tens of millions who still refuse coronavirus shots as the delta variant drives new outbreaks and the virus continues to spread.
The article noted how “only 68 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with the pace of shots declining steadily since mid-April.”
The battle has also become more fierce in the world of entertainment.
Popular rapper Nicki Minaj received public pushback after she posted a controversial tweet claiming that a cousin’s friend’s “testicles became swollen” after he was vaccinated.
Not only was Minaj thoroughly bashed on Twitter, MSNBC host, Joy Reid, scolded the entertainer for misinforming her 22 million loyal fans on the host’s Sept. 13th episode of “The REIDOUT.”
"You've got that platform. It's a blessing," Reid said.
“And they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh my god, as a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who's your fan, I'm so sad that you did that.”
Guy Sebastian was also blasted after he released a video questioning the music industry’s #VaxTheNation campaign. He quickly apologized and said, “It was not a post that communicated with love or compassion, which I feel is what’s needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations.”
Naturally, politics continues to play a role.
Getting more Americans vaccinated has proven particularly challenging in GOP-led states, where the virus is now surging, according to the Post.
A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that as of September 13, 2021, 52.8% of people in counties that voted for President Biden were fully vaccinated compared to 39.9% of Trump counties, a 12.9 percentage point difference.
Another survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that Republicans are far more likely than Democrats (43 to 10 percent) to say they have not been vaccinated and definitely, or probably, won't be.
"It makes you want to smack people upside the head," retired banking manager, Elise Power, told NBC News. "They're so utterly selfish… relying on everyone else to do what they should be doing."
Some Democratic elected officials have spoken publicly about Republican leaders, they feel have not taken the pandemic seriously enough.
“We’re in a crisis not only here in Missouri but around the country and the world, and we are acting like it’s just business as usual,” state Sen. Jill Schupp, D-St. Louis County, said in the above-mentioned NBC interview.
“They have chosen to take the side that says, ‘I’m going to turn a blind eye to this, to this pandemic and to this variant, and I’m going to pretend like it doesn’t exist.’”
Referring to what it defined as a “large, uncontrolled human experiment,” a July editorial in the Post-Dispatch urged “Missouri’s political leaders, starting with Gov. Mike Parson, to join doctors, nurses and public health professionals in urging people to get the vaccine without delay.” Proactive action is necessary now from GOP-led politicians even if “it may already be too late to prevent disaster,” the editorial stressed.
As hospitals are becoming overwhelmed in states with low vaccination rates there are indeed some republicans who are venting about the unvaccinated and the unfair burden they place on others trying to fight the pandemic:
“Vaccinated America has had enough,” former Republican speechwriter David Frum told The Atlantic in July.
It's yet to be seen if any public outrage, condemnation, or ridicule will encourage more unvaccinated people to protect themselves, their communities, or their children. One thing is clear though: Infected people have the potential to infect others. And, as Rogers so bluntly pointed out in her commentary.
“This selfishness has deadly consequences.”
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
