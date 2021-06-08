The lawsuit seeking to force Missouri to expand Medicaid coverage under a voter-approved constitutional amendment will go to trial June 18 in Cole County.
On May 26, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem met in a conference call with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office and attorneys for the three people suing for coverage. In an online notation with the case, Beetem ordered a “hearing on Stipulated Facts.”
The lawsuit filed May 20 seeks an order for the Department of Social Services to allow newly eligible Missourians to enroll and receive coverage starting July 1. The quick trial date means it is possible Beetem will rule before that date, said attorney Lowell Pearson, who is representing the plaintiffs along with Chuck Hatfield.
“Certainly, on the plaintiff’s side, we want to move the case forward,” Pearson said.
“Both sides will make their case to the judge and the judge will issue a decision in due course,” Marianna Deal, spokeswoman for Schmitt’s office, wrote in an email.
“Beyond that, we aren’t going to comment further on pending litigation.”
Dr. Dwayne Proctor, Missouri Foundation for Health president and CEO, said in a statement this week “there is no single issue more important to the Foundation’s work and mission than Medicaid expansion and achieving health equity in Missouri.”
“Missourians who qualify under expansion—specifically parents and single individuals—have a constitutional right to Medicaid. Every day this process is delayed is another day nearly 250,000 Missourians go without the access to health care they need,” he said.
“These are our neighbors and friends who have often been delaying essential care and checkups for years. The people have spoken; it’s time to do right by them and prioritize their health and well-being.”
The initiative approved in August 2020 directed that Missourians ages 19 to 64 would become eligible for Medicaid coverage if their household income is below 138% of the federal poverty guideline, or $17,774 a year for a single person. For a household of four, the limit is $36,570.
Before passage of the initiative known as Amendment 2, Missouri was one of 14 states that had not yet expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The law originally made expansion mandatory but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that penalty provisions that made Medicaid an all-or-nothing program were unenforceable.
Adults who have no other qualifying condition such as a disability are only eligible currently if they have children and income lower than about $4,800 a year for a family of four.
Under the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare, the state would pay 10% of the expense with the federal treasury underwriting the remainder.
In his January budget proposal, Gov. Mike Parson recommended adding $1.9 billion to the state budget to cover the cost of the approximately 275,000 people who would become eligible. That amount included about $130 million in state general revenue.
The budget delivered to Parson by lawmakers, however, did not include the spending. Opponents argued that the long-term cost was too much for the state to bear and that constitutional provisions in place when the initiative went before voters made the amendment void because it did not include a revenue source for the state’s share.
Pearson and Hatfield argued in their filing that the initiative did not violate any other constitutional provision because it did not direct that the state spend any specific amount on the expansion group or Medicaid as a whole.
“The General Assembly cannot predict with certainty the number of individuals who will enroll in MO HealthNet during the next fiscal year or the health needs that those individuals will have during the next fiscal year,” the lawsuit states.
The state can decide how much it is willing to spend and spread the amount over the entire population, they wrote. Or, they wrote, lawmakers could, as they do every year, add enough money through a supplemental appropriation bill to pay for all required services.
There is unlikely to be any witness testimony in the trial, which is set to begin at 3 p.m. on a Friday afternoon, Pearson said.
Pearson said he thinks a ruling by July 1 is likely.
“We did discuss the July 1 eligibility deadline and asked for a hearing as soon as possible,” Pearson said.
However, Beetem rules, it is unlikely it will be the final word on the case. The losing side is almost certain to appeal.
If the state does not expand Medicaid coverage, it will give up a chance to receive about $1.2 billion in federal support for the traditional Medicaid program. The American Rescue Plan passed in March increases the federal share of the traditional program by 5 percent for states that expand Medicaid in the next two years.
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.