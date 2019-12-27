Students and staff at Parkway Southwest Middle School collected 5,822 pounds of fresh food for Circle Of Concern Food Pantry. Students were asked to donate potatoes (sweet, gold, and russet), oranges, peppers, carrots, apples, bananas, broccoli, celery, melons, leafy greens, etc.
Several years ago, for a health class lesson on healthy eating, sixth-grade teacher Paulo Ribeiro invited a representative from the Circle Of Concern Food Pantry to speak to the students. The students learned about the mission and needs of the organization and that they don’t get non-perishable foods donated, but their clients lack access to healthier options such as fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Southwest Middle students got to work and researched the healthiest food choices and created school announcements for a fresh food drive. This is the first fresh food drive Circle Of Concern has benefited from.
Circle Of Concern feeds the hungry and provides assistance to low-income families living in west St. Louis County. For more information about Circle Of Concern, visit http://www.circleofconcern.org/.
