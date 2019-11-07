Just a week after opening a new Siteman Cancer Center in North St. Louis County, Barnes-Jewish Hospital unveiled a new hospital in West St. Louis County, constructed behind the existing 50-year-old facility, which began operations on Tuesday, November 5.
“Every detail of the new Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital is designed to improve outcomes, as well as the experience for our patients, families and the team providing their care,” said Bob Cannon, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and group president of BJC HealthCare. “The combination of advanced technology, adaptable clinical spaces and a welcoming campus will create the ideal environment for care and healing.”
The project included minority participation in workforce and contracting.
“Twenty percent of our construction workers are identified as minorities, and 20 percent of the apprentices on our project were minorities, and we had 25 companies that were minority- or women-owned that were contractors or subcontractors,” said Brook Eggleston, director of Human Resources and Transformation Support Services.
The new 260,000-square-foot hospital has 64 private rooms with accommodations for family members. To accommodate future demand, it has capacity for another 32 rooms. Patients can receive treatment and care in 14 operating rooms (with capacity to add two more), including one robotic operating room and four intensive care unit rooms. It also has separate elevators for staff, patients, visitors and supplies. There are waiting areas, a café and concierge services.
“We are excited to welcome our patients to a place that has been created for their healing, comfort and well-being,” said Yoany Finetti, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital. “Our new hospital brings together the science of care with the compassion of caregiving.”
The hospital is designed for same day or short stay inpatient and outpatient surgical and medical procedures. This includes joint replacements; ear, nose and throat procedures; abdominal and GI procedures; minimally invasive surgeries; and plastic and reconstructive surgeries.
“Barnes-Jewish West County has truly been the hospital of choice in this community, and across the St. Louis region, because of the caring people who make this hospital what it is,” said Greg Branham, M.D., chief medical officer at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.
Washington University, BJC Medical Group and private practice physicians will continue to provide care to patients. The new 100,000-square-foot medical office building that will be connected to the hospital opens in 2020.
As for the old hospital, it will be razed to add green space and additional parking. Eggleston said the abatement process on the old hospital begins this week. “We are taking out any old furniture for donation or repurposing and then starting the building to be taken down,” Eggleston said. Demolition and parking lot resurfacing will be completed next year.
The campus will keep its park-like setting that will include new groves of trees and extensive landscaping. Next year, a new health and wellness trail will be added to the West County campus for use by staff, patients and the community.
