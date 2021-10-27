Nomi Health opened a new COVID-19 testing site with no out-of-pocket cost to patients in the Grand Center Arts District of St. Louis with support from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Grand Center.
"Easy access to free COVID testing has been a hindrance to our arts community both on the artist and patron side throughout the pandemic,” Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, said. “This new testing site is just one more step in bringing our arts economy back to thriving.”
The testing site is on the second floor, open to the public, and will support artists, performers, and patrons of the arts district by providing both antigen and PCR testing.
"This latest site is a part of Nomi Health's continued commitment to keep communities safe and to enable the arts to re-open safely in St. Louis," Joshua Walker, co-founder and COO of Nomi Health, said. "Key to us all learning to live with COVID safely is easy access to quality testing, so we are proud to serve St. Louis in this way."
The site accepts insurance, but uninsured people will not be turned away. The direct healthcare company has coordinated COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country.
“Grand Center Inc. is so pleased to be able to support the resurgence of the arts post-pandemic,” Rich Simmons, executive director of Grand Center Inc., added.
The testing site will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon until 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. A local call center will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at (314) 673-8309.
