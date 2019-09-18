Middle schoolers have until October 31 to register for this year’s Future City Competition with its theme “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow.”
During this coming school year, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students will be asked to identify an urban water system threat and then imagine, research, design and build a futuristic solution to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water.
Working as a team with an educator and STEM mentor, students will present their vision of the future through a virtual city design (using SimCit software); a 1,500 word city essay; a scale model of their city (built with recycled materials); and in a short presentation to a panel of STEM professionals.
Teams will present their ideas at regional competitions in January. The Missouri regional final will be held on Saturday, January 11 the Missouri University of Science and Technology. The Missouri regional winners then face off at the Finals in Washington, D.C. from February 15-19, 2020.
The competition culminates with one team taking home the grand prize of a trip to U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 for their school’s STEM program.
Future City has ongoing opportunities for engineering and technical professionals to volunteer in a number of different roles, including team mentors and regional coordinators. For more information about Future City and volunteer opportunities, visit www.futurecity.org.
The deadline to register for this year’s Future City Competition is October 31. Register or learn more at www.futurecity.org.
