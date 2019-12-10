Open Enrollment for health insurance ends December 15

The deadline to enroll for health insurance next year is quickly approaching.
If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2020 health insurance coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period due to a life-changing event. Such events include getting married, having a baby, adopting a child, having a child in foster care, changing residence to a different zip code or county, losing employment, getting divorced or legally separated and losing your health insurance coverage, or if someone on your health plan died.
Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2020. Find out more and enroll at HealthCare.gov.
