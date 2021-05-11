Familiarity with technology, communication with others and exercise impact people’s mental health in these times
The pandemic has impacted the mental and psychological health of older adults by keeping them even more isolated than they were before COVID-19. Isolation from loved ones and peers can impact your mood in various ways.
It has created moods of being helpless, and at times, hopeless – especially for older adults who live alone.
There is a link between isolation and depression. A recent study shows that nearly 25 percent of adults over the age of 65 are socially isolated. Social isolation is associated with a 50 percent increase in risk of dementia, and is also associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among older adults,
There is a clear difference between older and younger generations regarding communication during the pandemic.
The younger generation has more technology skills and use this knowledge to better communicate with others.
Many older adults are not familiar with technology and are not able to utilize more modern ways to interact with their peers and loved ones in the virtual world.
For instance, if we were to survey individuals ages 20 to 35, you would likely find that more than 80 percent of them use email, social media and video communications.
However, if we were to do that same survey with individuals over the age of 65, we would likely find that less than 40 percent of them used those same platforms.
Although older adults have been significantly impacted throughout the pandemic, children and adolescents have also been affected.
Last year our country transitioned to virtual learning. But that shift was made without addressing the racial and ethnic disparities in student homes and learning environments that could make virtual learning more difficult.
Not all students can grasp concepts in a virtual learning format. For students in marginalized communities, living in crowded conditions around adults who might not have more than a high school education, could make it challenging to learn advanced concepts and focus on schoolwork.
In addition, all students have access to a computer and/or internet service. This makes virtual learning quite challenging. Students from marginalized communities with disabilities find it even more difficult to learn in a virtual environment because they will likely need more support than is available.
There has been an increase in depression and anxiety during the pandemic. Many individuals had some pre-existing symptoms of anxiety and depression in their lives, so that factor could increase the level of impairment they are experiencing.
Many times, depression and anxiety during the pandemic is associated with the lack of social interaction, being overwhelmed by virtual work and uncertainty during this pandemic.
Nevertheless, if you are suffering from depression, anxiety, or some other type of stress, there are ways to minimize the load.
One suggestion is to engage in weekly physical activity. Engaging in high-intensity exercise releases your body's “feel-good” chemicals called endorphins. Endorphins have an impact on your mood and can work to decrease depression.
Next, plan opportunities to interact with friends and loved ones. Virtual gatherings are an option, but now that the weather is improving, there should be additional opportunities for gathering outside - while remaining socially distanced.
Lastly, if you feel that you are suffering from clinical levels of depression and need assistance, seek out a counselor or therapist to help you sort through various aspects that might be related to your mood.
Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper is a licensed psychologist, on the board of Missouri Psychological Association. Learn more about Dr. Cooper’s work at www.drjameca.com.
