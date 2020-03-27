Governor Mike Parson granted flexibility to the Missouri Department of Social Services to preserve social safety net protections during the COVID-19 pandemic – the same protections that the Parson administration had been stripping away before the pandemic reached Missouri.
Through the end of the federal emergency COVID-19 declaration, eligibility for any Medicaid participant will not be terminated unless the individual requests a voluntary termination of eligibility or the individual ceases to be a resident of the state.
MO HealthNet coverage will be extended 90 days to Missourians ages 19-64 who test positive for COVID-19 and meet the income and resource eligibility guidelines.
The state will relax requirements related to prescription refills and prior authorizations to ensure participants have access to essential medications.
The state will expedite new provider enrollment applications and waive certain enrollment requirements such as application fees and on-site visits to enable providers to serve Medicaid participants.
The state will waive the co-payment for any services provided by means of telehealth.
The Family Support Division is waiving all work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents for 90 days to receive Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Child Care Subsidy benefits are extended for 90 days. Provider application renewals are extended for 90 days
The state has requested waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service for Food Stamp adverse action notices for 90 days, initial in-person Food Stamp interviews for 90 days
A federal waiver to extend Food Stamp certification periods by six months has been received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.