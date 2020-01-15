People who live with mental health challenges or substance use disorders have a chance to tell their stories through spoken word, poetry, music, dance, and more. No performing experience is necessary.
This Is My Brave, Inc., which is dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, will host auditions 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 17 and 12-5 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at Kirkwood Community Center.
Auditions can encompass perspectives on any form of mental illness or substance use including depression, anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, and more. Stories can be shared via spoken word essay, original poetry, comedy or original music; caregivers and loved ones are also encouraged to audition. Pieces should be limited to five minutes.
The resulting performance will be held at Robert G. Reim Theatre (Rooms 300 and 302), 111 South Geyer Rd. on April 16. Performances will feature area community members.
“This is an incredible opportunity for community members to be a part of ending the stigma of mental illness, as well as starting the conversations surrounding it,” said Katie Grana, St. Louis co-producer and This Is My Brave program manager.
Since its first show in 2014 in Arlington, Virginia, This Is My Brave: The Show has featured more than 800 people sharing their stories in 67 performances across the United States and in Australia.
More audition information: https://thisismybrave.org/auditions/. Audition tips: https://thisismybrave.org/blog/audition-tips.
Register to audition at http://bit.ly/auditionsbravestl (parental consent form required for those under 18). Video submissions are also welcome; email katiegrana@thisismybrave.org.
