Dr. Cameron Webb, senior policy advisor for equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team; Dr. Rachel Villanueva, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics/gynecology at the New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine and National Medical Association president; and Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, an OB-GYN at WakeMed Health in Raleigh, North Carolina encouraging African Americans to get vaccinated.