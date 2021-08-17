A significant challenge in developing therapy and care for Alzheimer’s disease that work for people of different ethnic and racial backgrounds is recruitment and retention of traditionally underrepresented groups in clinical trials.
At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021, in Denver and virtually, researchers shared new evidence-based insight into why people from communities of color often do not choose to participate in clinical trials.
“There is a well-recognized need for diversity in clinical trial populations to ensure diagnostics and treatments are safe and effective for everyone,” said Carl V. Hill, MPH, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.
“It’s imperative that the Alzheimer’s community is aware of the impact of historical racism, and the current racial discrimination in health care that presents obstacles for inclusive participation in Alzheimer’s trials. And, just as important, it is critical that we evaluate strategies that have been shown to be effective when recruiting historically underrepresented individuals and communities in these vital Alzheimer’s research studies.”
The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Facts & Figures special report found nearly two-thirds of Black Americans (62%) believe that medical research is biased against people of color — a view shared by substantial numbers of Asian Americans (45%), Native Americans (40%) and Hispanic Americans (36%).
“If we know that this bias exists, it's our job in the health community to make sure that we show up in a way that is more inclusive of minority representation,” said Traci Carter, director of community programs of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter.
A University of Wisconsin survey of 406 state residents found that Black, Latino and Native American respondents are significantly more likely to volunteer if asked by a person of the same race.
“Minority populations are underrepresented and disproportionately affected by the disease in clinical trials,” Carter said.
“Not only have minorities been historically left out of clinical research for Alzheimer’s, but these populations are also at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s.”
People of color face barriers that prevent them from more easily participating in Alzheimer’s clinical trials.
Research showed African Americans are more concerned than white people about disruption of work and family responsibilities, transportation, and childcare.
“The diversity of the U.S. population heightens the need for representative populations in clinical research to ensure new therapies work for people in all stages of the disease and from all communities,” Carter said.
“We also must look at this from a health equity, social determinant of health standpoint in making sure that we assist in accommodations for minority populations to participate by offering childcare, transportation vouchers after work trials; if we know the barriers we must accommodate.”
While this disparity exists, there are African American trial participants who seek to further the research in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Stephanie Griffin, an Alzheimer’s clinical trials participant, has been participating in clinical trials for several years.
“Since there are not a lot of African Americans participating in the research part of it, I felt it was important for me to find out if I would have it,” Griffin said.
Her father, who passed from dementia, started participating right around the time of his diagnosis, which led Griffin to participate in the trials.
“My father first participated in the Alzheimer’s clinical trials,” Griffin said. “Just because a relative has it does not necessarily mean I will get it, but I was curious to find out more.”
Griffin noted that she thinks it’s hard to get more minority participation in clinical trials because people don’t have faith in them.
“As a trial participant, I think there is a lack of trust,” Griffin said. “I think we are really seeing this illustrated in the vaccinated and unvaccinated for the COVID vaccine.”
According to Griffin, her participation in the trials has been non-invasive. She said she feels safer participating in this research as opposed to research like the Tuskegee Study where participants were injected with syphilis, then later denied treatment.
“I would like for people to consider participating and when I say that, if they could do research and look at the statistics, look at their family history, I think it would be helpful to participate so we could have the information we need to make sound decisions,” Griffin said.
Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association is advancing public policies to address health inequities and disparities in Alzheimer’s clinical research, including the bipartisan Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act which would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in dementia clinical trials.
