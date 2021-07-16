Sickle Cell Disease occurs in about one out of every 365 Black child births, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rosemary Britts, founder and executive director of the Sickle Cell Association in St. Louis, works with the American Red Cross Chapter Dr. Charles Drew Advisory Board board to spread awareness about the importance of black blood donors, as well as encourage people to give life-saving donations.
“Individuals with sickle cell disease often receive regular blood transfusions to keep them out of pain and to avoid some of the complications due to the disease,” Britts said.
“It works best when you receive blood from someone like you.”
About one in 13 Black babies are born with sickle cell trait (SCT). Donors are needed to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients, according to the American Red Cross website. Hospital demand currently outpaces blood donations.
“Due to the fact that a greater part of the population that is affected by sickle cell disease is of African descent, it would be most helpful and advisable that they would receive blood from other African Americans,” Britts said.
“They can get blood from others, like they have the potential to start building up antibodies that could be dangerous as well as it can be difficult to find matching blood for them in the future.”
Britts joined the Dr. Charles Drew Advisory and Planning Committees because of her passion for helping others with the disease, including her child.
“Knowing that individuals with sickle cell often have blood transfusions to live their best life, it only makes sense for me to want to step up and help out with the mission and the purpose of the Dr. Charles Drew program,” Britts said.
“We educate individuals and the community about sickle cell disease while encouraging a diverse population to donate blood for those who need it.”
Drew was an African American surgeon and researcher who organized America's first large-scale blood bank and who trained hundreds of Black physicians at Howard University.
He created uniform procedures and standards for collecting blood and processing blood plasma. Among his innovations were mobile blood donation stations, which are now called "bloodmobiles."
Britts’ is the mother of four children; her oldest daughter, Michelle, lived with sickle cell disease. Her daughter received regular blood transfusions and she saw how they helped her.
“It showed me the necessity of having blood available because my child needed it,” Britts said. “She has since transitioned but there are others who still need it.”
On June 26, the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Omega Center where they collected 33 units of blood, which exceeded their goal of 25 units.
“This blood will be used to potentially save up to 99 lives,” Britts said.
“Each unit of blood can potentially save up to three lives.”
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Saturday, September 25 at the St. Paul Masonic Lodge from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 in the memory of Britt’s daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.