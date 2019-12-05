“This year, I am urging families to be aware of recalls of certain infant incline sleepers and infant rocking sleepers that have been connected to infant deaths,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul writes in his 2019 Safe Shopping Guide.
“The guide also includes other recalled children’s items, such as children’s clothing that does not meet flammability standards, toys and clothing with small pieces that can break off and pose a choking hazard, knit toys that have been found to contain needles, and infant and children’s furniture that, if not properly secured, can result in falls and other injuries.”
The 22-page online guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the past year – from children’s toys and clothes that pose choking hazards to children’s furniture that poses entrapment or falling risks. Since January, there have been 30 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children.
The guide can help families avoid purchasing recalled products on the secondhand market and identify items that may already be in their homes.
“I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and anyone shopping for a child to review the guide to ensure that they are not giving potentially hazardous gifts to the child in your life,” Raoul said.
This year, some of the products parents should watch out for include bath toys, toy vehicles and trains, and toddler boots with pieces that can cause choking hazards; bathrobes, sleepwear, and children’s plates that can be flammable; and bunk beds, bikes, and infant bouncers which can present fall hazards.
“By reading the guide, families can ensure they do not have these recalled items in their homes,” Raoul said, “and can avoid purchasing them through yard sales or secondhand websites where they may still be available.”
For more information about product recalls, contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers can also receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov.
Consumers can view and download the 2019 Safe Shopping Guide at the Attorney General’s website at https://tinyurl.com/trmtxml.
