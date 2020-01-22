Schnuck Markets has launched its first ever community-wide step challenge the five states in which the company operates (Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin). Participants who log 50,000 steps or more now through February 29 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win 50,000 Schnucks Rewards points, the equivalent of $100.
Those interested in joining the challenge may do so by texting “STEPS” to 27126, then clicking on the response link to download the Stridekick app. The app includes health and wellness tips, the ability to earn kudos for reaching certain activity milestones, and a live leaderboard where participants can check their progress against others. Complete contest rules are available online at https://tinyurl.com/u4p6h9j.
