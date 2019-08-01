With construction about 80 percent complete, Siteman Cancer Center plans to open its newest location on November 4 near Interstate 270 and Graham Road in Florissant. The $26 million facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and expert care by Washington University physicians.
The facility, located on Christian Hospital’s Northwest HealthCare campus, is a joint project of BJC HealthCare, which owns and operates Christian Hospital, and Washington University School of Medicine, whose physicians treat Siteman patients. BJC broke ground on the new facility in July 2018.
“Leading-edge cancer care encompasses highly trained doctors and the latest technology, and Siteman Cancer Center’s North St. Louis County facility at Northwest HealthCare will include both,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, M.D., Siteman’s director and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor at Washington University School of Medicine. “We are dedicated to making the best cancer care easily accessible in North St. Louis County.”
Community members are invited to view the facility on October 22 during a grand opening event from 5-7 p.m. The Northwest HealthCare campus, 1255 Graham Road, is six miles west of Christian Hospital, where Siteman opened an interim location in July 2017. The new facility at Northwest HealthCare will replace the interim site. Siteman will continue seeing patients on the Christian Hospital campus until the new site opens.
“Christian Hospital and Siteman Cancer Center have built a strong partnership founded on providing patients the very best care,” said Rick Stevens, who as president of Christian Hospital oversees both campuses. “We are pleased to continue offering that same level of exceptional care in a completely new facility.”
The nearly 37,000-square-foot facility will include a new linear accelerator to deliver radiation therapy. Besides being high tech, the facility was designed to be soothing and inviting. It will feature paintings by noted local artists Cbabi Bayoc and Jessica Hitchcock and has a healing garden.
Medical oncologist Timothy Rearden, M.D., will continue as medical director of Siteman’s North St. Louis County satellite. Mackenzie Daly, M.D. a radiation oncologist, will continue as director of radiation oncology. Both are on the Washington University faculty.
Highly trained Washington University specialists provide team-based cancer care at all Siteman locations, including the main outpatient facility on the Washington University Medical Campus. Multidisciplinary care teams at Siteman include radiation oncologists, medical oncologists and surgeons, as well as dietitians, psychologists, nurses and other health-care providers. Siteman also offers more than 400 clinical trials evaluating investigational cancer therapies that are not widely available to the public.
New technology available at the North St. Louis County location will include a linear accelerator, a machine that creates high-energy radiation to treat cancer; and CT, or computed tomography, scanner, which combines multiple X-ray images so tumors and their position in the body can be easily seen.
The patient-centered design of the new facility will complement the high level of medical care, said Louisa Hardwrict, BJC HealthCare design project manager. Design highlights include a family lounge with a fireplace, a conference room that also will serve as a community room for social and educational events, and a healing garden with outdoor seating.
“In designing our new cancer care center, we wanted to be sure patients and family members feel as comfortable as possible at what can be a difficult and stressful time,” Hardwrict said.
The new facility builds on the long-standing relationship between Siteman and North St. Louis County residents. Other Siteman community outreach programs in the area include the Program for the Elimination of Cancer Disparities (PECaD), which works with community representatives to improve health outcomes in medically underserved areas; and a mammography van that has offered appointments at grocery stores, YMCAs and other community locations for 30 years, to improve the convenience and availability of breast screenings.
Other Siteman facilities are located at the Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital in St. Charles County, and near Interstate 55 and Butler Hill Road in South St. Louis County. The new Parkview Tower, also on the Washington University Medical Campus, aims to enhance the care and comfort of oncology patients who require hospitalization.
Appointments for any Siteman location may be made by calling 314-747-7222, or 800-600-3606 toll-free, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, or by visiting www.siteman.wustl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.