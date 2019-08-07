The Campaign for Respect, Fairness and Human Dignity (CRF Human Dignity) is sponsoring two events at the Better Family Life facility located at 5415 Page Avenue, 63112 to observe the 40th anniversary of the closing of Homer G. Phillips Hospital.
August 17 marks 40 years since the forced closing of Homer G. Phillips hospital, which was the largest employer in North St. Louis.
The public is invited to participate in these two events:
On Friday August 16, 6p.m – 9 p.m., “The Color of Medicine: The Story of Homer G. Phillips Hospital” movie will be shown. Film makers will be in attendance as well as organizers who struggled for years to save the hospital.
On Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m. – Noon, there will be a panel discussion: “Obamacare to Medicare for All: Where Do We Go from Here?” This discussion will kick-off a campaign to improve healthcare services and outcomes for the poor in Missouri.
The two events are supported and co-sponsored by The St. Louis American Newspaper, Congressman Lacy Clay, Better Family Life, the Urban League, the St. Louis Branch of the NAACP, Washington University Brown School of Social Work, the Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni, the Black Nurses Assoc., the Organization of Black Struggle, CBTU, St. Louis Branch National Association of Black Social Workers, State Senators Karla May and Jamilah Nasheed, and many others.
To RSVP or get more information, please call:
314-581-4149 or 314-367-3440, ext. 152 or @CRF-Human Dignity on Facebook.
