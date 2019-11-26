SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital opened its newly expanded Emergency Room on Monday, November 18, featuring 9,000 square feet of additional space for patients and staff. The addition is Phase III of a seven-phase, $15 million project, which is still set to be fully completed in the summer of 2020.
The new addition features 11 treatment rooms, two large trauma-resuscitation rooms, two nursing stations, a new EMS lounge and a new ambulance entrance and canopy that increases ambulance parking space from three to five spaces. The addition also includes an eight-room Behavioral Health Observation Unit which will open in January 2020.
With the opening of the new addition, work began on the existing emergency room to remodel the space into a new 10-room Quick ER to see, treat and discharge low acuity patients quickly as well as 20 treatment rooms which will be reconfigured to maximize visibility from nursing stations. When the entire project is completed in summer 2020, the total number of treatment spaces in the ER will have increased from 38 to 50 rooms.
