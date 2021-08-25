Christian Hospital has been recognized as a 2021-22 High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.It is honored in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery Specialty, and five common procedures and conditions: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Kidney Failure.
“This recognition belongs to the North County community and the dedicated employees and physicians of Christian Hospital – together they have made these achievements possible, and we are truly humbled and honored that our accomplishments are being recognized,” says Rick Stevens, president of Christian Hospital and Northwest HealthCare.
Christian Hospital earned the “High Performing” ratings “in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average,” according to the magazine’s ranking.
US News & World Report creates the hospital rankings by analyzing data that focuses on almost 5,000 hospitals with one goal: where to send patients when they need care. The publication looks at the procedures hospitals perform, and how often common conditions are treated, the ranking report states.
