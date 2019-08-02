The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s National Retail Food Team has released new posters that focus on proper holding practices for cold prepared food and adequate cooking temperatures for turkey and ground beef. These posters were created as part of the FDA’s efforts to enhance food safety training at the retail level by helping employees better understand their role in preventing foodborne illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations.
The Date Marking posters demonstrate the importance of the proper retention period for prepared foods as indicated in the Food Code. Date marking in retail food settings is the mechanism by which the Food Code requires active managerial control of the temperature and time combinations for cold holding as a way to reduce or eliminate the growth and spread of foodborne illness causing bacteria.
Adequate Cooking Temperature posters explain the importance of bringing poultry (whole and ground) and ground beef to the correct temperature as a way to reduce or eliminate foodborne illness-causing bacteria that may be on meat or poultry as indicated in the Food Code.
Download the posters at https://tinyurl.com/USDA-food-posters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.