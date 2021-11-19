More than a year and a half into a global pandemic that has disproportionately impacted communities of color, we continue to live through a public health tragedy.
If there is any hope to be drawn from so much hardship and loss, it’s that COVID-19 has reignited new conversations about disease, the inequality that still exists in our healthcare system and the need more than ever for disease awareness in minority communities.
As a cardiologist who has been treating heart disease for more than a decade, I’ve witnessed how delayed visits can impact care within our community. It is always upsetting when patients come to my office with advanced heart disease that potentially could have been diagnosed and treated earlier.
That’s why there is one condition I want every patient to be aware of. It’s called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. ATTR-CM is a serious and often underdiagnosed cause of heart failure.
ATTR-CM is a progressive disease, in which over time the heart muscle begins to thicken and stiffen. There are two types of ATTR-CM: the wild-type, which is associated with aging, and the hereditary type, which is associated with a gene change (mutation) and can be passed down from a relative.
The most common mutation in the United States, known as V122I, is found almost exclusively in African Americans. Approximately 3% to 4% of African Americans are thought to have the V122I mutation, although not all individuals with the V122I mutation develop symptoms of hereditary ATTR-CM.
While heart failure is common among Black and African American communities, hereditary ATTR-CM in these populations is often overlooked by doctors for several reasons. In fact, some patients with ATTR-CM say they visited up to five doctors before receiving an accurate diagnosis.
Early signs of ATTR-CM can include an irregular heartbeat, fatigue, shortness of breath, carpal tunnel syndrome, swelling in the hands and feet and numbness and tingling in the hands. Some of these symptoms are not traditionally associated with heart disease, which may contribute to multiple doctor’s appointments and a delayed or incorrect diagnosis.
When we can detect ATTR-CM at an early stage, we have a better chance at being able to impact the outcome. In our community, patients often wait to see a doctor until they have severe symptoms for any condition, particularly those that are cardiac-related, like ATTR-CM.
They may wait because they aren’t aware of the disease process that goes on in the body prior to the development of symptoms, or there are other social factors that make their health a lesser priority, especially if their symptoms seem mild or unrelated.
If you’re experiencing unrelated signs and symptoms (e.g., irregular heartbeat, fatigue, shortness of breath or carpal tunnel syndrome), have a family history of cardiac issues, and have been diagnosed with heart failure, talk to your primary care doctor or an experienced cardiologist. Whether they seem related or not, it’s important to share all your symptoms and health history. This will allow your doctor to provide the care you need and to make an appropriate diagnosis.
Family members and caregivers also have a significant role to play because they sometimes notice or remember health symptoms that the patient may forget or neglect to mention and help hereditary ATTR-CM patients manage their disease.
I believe heart health education at the community level is where it counts the most. Self-care is the best health care. When we have a community that is educated on health matters and empowered to make better decisions for their care and for their loved ones, we move steps closer to achieving equitable healthcare that will impact patient outcomes. When we as a community know better, we will do better.
Sanul Corrielus, MD, MBA, FACC is a board-certified cardiologist and founder of the Community Cardiovascular Initiative, which serves underserved communities in Philadelphia.
