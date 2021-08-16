Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team final for mental health reasons in addition to having the “twisties,” which is when one loses control of their body in the air while performing an acrobat move. Her withdrawal was highly criticized online.
Biles also didn't compete in four individual finals: the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics.
During a press conference last week, Biles revealed she suffered a loss in her family.
“Two days ago, my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn't expecting to happen at the Olympic Games either, so at the end of the day, you have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports," Biles said.
Biles overcame many hurdles during the Olympics and re-entered the games, including the balance beam finals where she won a bronze medal. She now has seven medals in total, tying her with Shannon Miller to hold the most Olympic medals as a U.S. gymnast.
“Definitely bringing a light to the conversation of mental health, it’s something that people go through a lot that is kind of pushed under the rug,” Biles said.
Dr. Cammie Connor, licensed clinical therapist and director of Counseling and Prevention Services at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), talked about the pressures athletes feel to show up for their team but how in recent times, they choose to focus on themselves.
“One of the things that needs to be known to the world, which Simone Biles talked about in an interview, is mental health,” Connor said.
“I want people to know that mental health is a state of well-being, where people tap into their coping skills, practice mindfulness, while working productively, not mental illness which is a different conversation.”
Connor also talked about how grief can have compounded effects on athletes who are everyday people working under the pressures of their sport while the world is watching.
“For athletes, death can be avoided, ignored or denied in order to suppress the pain to finish the sport. As Simone Biles goes through her grief it’s likely to be expressed physically, emotionally, and psychologically, it is very important to allow yourself to express these feelings, even though it seems best to separate yourself from the pain, but eventually it can’t be ignored,” Connor said.
“It appears Simone Biles has a very good support system, which is also good advice for others to surround yourself by loved ones.”
Connor, who has 15 years of counseling experience, has overseen counseling and prevention services at HSSU since 2019. Since this time, she has seen countless Harris-Stowe State University campus members including student athletes.
“When I look at sports programs, I think one of the biggest things with our athletic atmosphere, even here at HSSU; there’s a culture where (athletes) feel that they cannot explore their feelings,” Connor said. “They cannot be sensitive because it will be perceived as soft, or they will be seen as weak.
Connor went on to commend Biles and other Olympic athletes for prioritizing their mental health, explaining the pressure athletes feel when competing in a group sport.
“Many times, we find out that players are injured, yet they don’t tell anyone because they don’t want to let anyone down or they continue playing because they don’t want to abandon their team,” Connor said. “I’m going to be stepping up more to provide more resources to our athletes since there has been so much attention on the Olympics where our young people have the strong voice to speak on their mental health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.