St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.