As the country transitions from stay-at-home public health orders to businesses slowly reopening, it is imperative that we continue to take public safety precautions. These safety measures include:
Staying home if sick
Avoiding large gatherings
Limiting public visits to essential tasks such as buying groceries, seeing your doctor, or picking up medications
Wearing a mask when in public
Keeping a 6-foot distance from others (social distancing)
Coughing or sneezing into the bend of your arm
Washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer
Avoiding touching your face with your hands.
Though the number of new COVID-19 cases may be slowing in some areas, it does not mean that the virus is no longer present nor a threat. Therefore, these recommendations are in place to prevent large spikes in recurrence. Each individual must do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Furthermore, we cannot stress enough how people with underlying conditions – like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and compromised immune systems – are at increased risk. People with these conditions should limit their contacts with other people and social spaces.
Also, fear of COVID-19 should not make you a victim of an unrelated condition. Emergency departments around the country are reporting reduced numbers of people presenting to the ER with heart attacks and strokes. It is likely that people who have been experiencing symptoms and have not pursued the care that they need. Even though our hospitals over the past several weeks have been flooded with COVID-19 patients, this is not a reason to ignore dangerous warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or symptoms associated with stroke. Cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death.
If you feel pressure in your chest, have speech difficulties, or weakness in your extremities, you need to call 911. Delaying care could make the situation worse or lead to death. Hospitals and their staff have precautions in place to protect you from COVID-19. In most hospitals, patients with COVID-19 are in a separate area from non-COVID-19 patients, and guests are not allowed. So, please do not allow your fear of COVID-19 to prevent you from seeking life-saving care.
COVID-19 is not going to magically disappear just because businesses are open again. This virus will be with us for some time, and the scientists are predicting a spike again – particularly when influenza season hits.
Contrary to popular belief, the vaccine is months away. Yes, researchers are working on it, and hopefully one day the immunization will be available for the public. But until then, we have to use common sense and learn to live safely with this virus present in our communities.
Living safely means avoiding large gatherings, staying current with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and maintaining your health by seeing your doctor as recommended. Many physicians have continued to see their patients via telemedicine: video or audio visits. Just call your doctor and see if this format is available to you. It is important to make sure you do not run out of your routine medications.
2020 has definitely been some kind of year. But, as a community, we can take this opportunity to join together and fight this microscopic enemy. We now recognize more than ever how precious life can be. Stay well!
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., FAAFP, is associate professor at SLUCare Family Medicine and medical accuracy editor of The St. Louis American. Email: yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com.
