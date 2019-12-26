It is that time of year again where healthcare providers around the nation are advising their patients about immunizations, particularly the influenza vaccine.
Each year, researchers and scientists around the world gather together in the winter months to determine which strains of the flu virus the next season’s vaccine should cover. This is the reason that if you receive your influenza vaccine late in the season, such as January, you are not protected against the virus in December of that same year. The components of the vaccine have changed by then.
The 2018/2019 flu season was interesting in that there appeared to be two different peaks of activity, the typical fall one but also one late in the spring. Researchers noted that a new variety of the flu virus known as H3N2 had begun to spread rapidly in several countries in early 2019. In the United States, it caused a second wave of illnesses late in a flu season that had already seen the rise and fall of another strain entirely. As a result of that revelation and information from the six World Health Organization Centers that track worldwide influenza activity, this year’s influenza shot will include the H3N2 strain.
Every child from the age of 6 months old and every adult should receive a flu shot. It is recommended for everyone. Minor illnesses do not prohibit the administration of the influenza vaccine.
There are only a couple of major precautions with the flu vaccine. For example, the inactivated vaccine should not be given to people who have a moderate to severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine.
In the past, having an egg allergy or past history of Guillaine-Barre Syndrome, a rare neuromuscular disorder causing profound motor difficulties, would have been a reason not to receive the vaccine. However, now the guidelines say that individuals with the formerly mentioned situations should discuss influenza vaccination with their providers.
In addition to the influenza vaccine, many people now seem to be keenly aware of the pneumonia shot because of the news outlets reporting on Oprah Winfrey’s recent pneumonia infection. I just want to make clear that the pneumonia vaccine has been around for years, but as with most things, it took a celebrity’s emphasis on it to convince people to listen.
The pneumonia vaccine is not recommended every year as the flu shot. It is recommended for people 65 years and older and in certain categories of people younger than 65. For instance, if you are a smoker, have a weakened immune system, or have a chronic lung condition, you should get the pneumonia shot. There are two different types of pneumonia shots, PCV-13 and PCV-23. Please consult with your doctor about which one is appropriate for you.
As a reminder, vaccines are safe. This fact has been proven multiple times. Vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines prevent illnesses which can cause us considerable harm. Furthermore, let’s not forget that every year many people die from influenza-related illnesses.
Please take my advice and talk to your provider about your immunization record. Getting that one little shot could save your life!
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., FAAFP, is associate professor at SLUCare Family Medicine and the medical accuracy editor of The St. Louis American. Email yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com.
