If a parent or caregiver is being overly aggressive to a child in public, bystanders should focus their on the KIDS, according to a new training course modeled on an approach used to train bystanders to intervene to prevent sexual assault.
Support Over Silence for KIDS organizes its core advice around the acronym KIDS.
Keep to yourself or share kind words. If it’s a passing moment, you may simply choose to move along your way, or provide supportive and kind words. Say something encouraging to the caregiver.
Intervene directly. Intervening directly might include a specific ask, such as reaching out to a caregiver to say “It looks like you’re having a hard time. Anything I can do to help?”
Distract. Distraction can be directed toward a child or parent with a simple compliment or by commenting on something in the store.
Seek help. If a situation is volatile or you are concerned for a child’s or your own safety, seek help from professionals.
Support Over Silence, which was funded by the Missouri Foundation for Health, is led by Nancy Weaver, a professor of behavioral science and health education and associate dean of academic and faculty affairs in Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice.
Based on research and feedback from many training sessions, Weaver’s team has launched a website with resources for the public.
“We probably won’t ever know why the interaction is happening. The mistreatment in public could be very consistent with what’s happening at home or it could be just a difficult moment,” Weaver said.
“But, we don’t need to make a judgment about whether a caregiver is a good or bad parent. In the moment, our only job is to notice the situation and take some action to support the caregiver and child.”
What doesn’t work is the side-eye, Weaver said.
“Support is usually welcome. Judgment isn’t,” Weaver said.
Weaver worked with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, FamilyForward, Safe Connections and UPBrand Collaborative to developed the training course.
Other members of the project team include Terri Weaver, Ph.D., professor of psychology at SLU; Timothy Kutz, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at SLU and a child abuse pediatrician at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital; Vithya Murugan, Ph.D., MSW, assistant professor of social work at SLU; Karen Nolte, chief executive officer at FamilyForward; Jessica Dederer, MHA, chief development officer at FamilyForward; Cynthia Danley, chief development and marketing officer at Safe Connections; Jess Cowl, MSW, LMSW, former assistant director for crisis and prevention at Safe Connections; and Zenique Gardner-Perry, prevention education manager at Safe Connections. Research assistants at SLU’s College for Public Health and Social Justice included Allie Diltz, Jessica Fry, Tatiana Gochez-Kerr, Savannah Jordan, Lindsay Maunz, Yit Mui Khoo, Gabriella Mujal and Meghan Taylor.
“The community has a collective responsibility to protect children, to show children that someone cares, that they are not invisible,” Weaver said. “In this moment, it is not your job to teach or judge, just to support.”
Individuals and groups who are interested in learning more about Support Over Silence for KIDS training sessions can contact the program through the website, https://supportoversilenceforkids.org.
