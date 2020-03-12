Every day it seems as if we are getting more and more anxious about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. This virus is believed to have started in a large, seafood and animal outdoor market in Wuhan, China and has spread across the world.
Coronaviruses are common in various species of animals, including bats, camels, cats, and cattle. Occasionally these viruses can affect humans and then spread between people.
China has had the largest number of cases of coronavirus but the rate of new cases is starting to trend down. The virus has currently spread to every continent but Antarctica. There are over 113,000 cases worldwide. As of March 9, there are over 423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.
So far, the death rate in China from the coronavirus has been about 2 percent. Italy has the second-highest number of deaths, a little over 350 people. As of March 9, there have been 19 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. and most were in the state of Washington.
However, to keep this in perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there were approximately 34,000 deaths in the U.S. from influenza in the 2018-2019 flu season.
The CDC has placed travel advisories to China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. Non-essential travel to those countries should be avoided.
It is important to keep in mind that, although the coronavirus and COVID-19 are a serious health concern, most infected individuals do not become seriously ill. The people most at-risk are the elderly and those persons with a weakened immune system.
The key to avoiding infections, in general, is good hand hygiene. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face with your hands until your hands are clean. Avoid going to work, traveling, or congregating in large crowds if you are sick.
So, as I prepare for my upcoming girl’s trip to Costa Rica, I am taking my usual precautions, plus a few additional steps.
First of all, I registered with the U.S. Embassy there. This is important in case there is any unrest or an outbreak. I also have been routinely checking the CDC website for updates, recommendations, and the latest countries that have reported coronavirus or COVID-19 cases. I have purchased hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Just to let you in on a little secret, I have always been a germophobe (one who fears germs). Therefore, many of these tactics I have been doing for years. I always wipe down my tray and seat on the plane. I cough or sneeze into my elbow. I quickly offer someone a tissue and a squirt of hand sanitizer, if necessary. And I try to avoid touching my face, eyes or nose if I am not certain my hands are clean.
Therefore, instead of hysteria, I recommend that each of us use good, common sense for the next several weeks:
- Don’t go to work or school if ill (fever, chills, vomiting or diarrhea)
- Wash your hands frequently – particularly after using the bathroom
- Clean common surface areas with appropriate anti-bacterial solutions
- Go to reputable websites for health information, such as CDC.gov.
Denise Hooks-Anderson M.D., FAAFP, is associate professor at SLUCare Family Medicine and the medical accuracy editor of The St. Louis American. Email: yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.