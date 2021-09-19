I’ve spent a lot of time lately reading news stories about unvaccinated people dying from COVID-19 complications and vaccinated people having “breakthrough” cases that they survived.
Being vaccinated myself, at first, I wondered if I’d made the right decision to get the vaccine if it meant I could still get COVID. And the more I thought about it, it seemed like I saw more and stories of vaccinated folks getting infected and, in a few cases, dying.
Even though the vaccine was not promoted as a cure for COVID-19, some have expressed shock that vaccinated people can be infected. The science behind all vaccines can be confusing for people like me who aren’t trained scientists and medical researchers.
But what I do understand about the vaccine is that it is a form of protection but not necessarily the cure. From what I understand is that the vaccine does its best work by equipping the body to fight off the attack of the virus. In other words, the vaccine empowers the body.
I thought about this idea of protection and empowerment as I continue to pray about those being impacted by COVID-19. What came to mind first was the song “No Weapon” by Fred Hammond.
It’s always been one of my favorite worship songs because it reminds me to be courageous even during challenging situations. The lyrics of the song come directly from Isaiah 54:17 “’
No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from Me,’ says the Lord.” (NKJV)
The scripture and song lyrics remind us that bad things may happen but that they will not prevail or overtake us. And why is that? Because God promises in the end that there will be vindication and the Amplified Version of the Bible further explains that this heritage or inheritance is “peace, righteousness, security, triumph over opposition.” We may get a little bruised in the battle, but in the end, we win.
Perhaps, I’m overthinking this…and this would not be the first time for that. For me, in spiritual terms breakthrough isn’t an attack from the “enemy;” the breakthrough is moving from doubt and fear to a higher level of assurance and confidence that comes from having faith in Godly protection.
Maybe this example is too simplistic but thinking about this helped me to better understand the importance of getting the vaccine, despite the risk of the rare breakthrough Covid cases.
Please, get the vaccine and the booster shot if you are eligible. Wear a mask and socially distance. For more information, search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccination locations near you.
Shewanda Riley is a Fort Worth-based author of “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.”
