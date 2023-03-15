Let the games begin!
Nelly used 314 Day to announce he is launching a series of STEM, athletic, and social competitions in 2024 called the High School Alumni Games in conjunction with the 314 Day Foundation.
Nelly said he was inspired by the often-asked regional question, “Where did you go to high school? That question embodies anybody that you ever meet from St. Louis,” the University City High School alum said. “Why? Because generally that tells people a lot of things. It tells where you live, where you’re from, how you grew up and just different scenarios.”
He wants the competition to “galvanize the city; to come together to do something we all can take pride in while celebrating education.”
314 Day founders Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk created the celebration of the St. Louis area code in 2006 to highlight unity and positivity.
314 Day now includes a week of community, entertainment, and philanthropy events that stretch beyond the city’s borders.
“There’s not just one thing that makes 314 Day special,” Nelly said. “It's not just one event, it's not what Nelly does, it's not what the Cardinals do. It's coming together with the 314 Day founders to make the day possible.”
The main requirement for alumni to participate in the games is to be ten years removed from high school. Meaning alum who graduated in 2014 and under are eligible to play.
All St. Louis alumni from public and private schools are invited to participate. They can express their interest to their alma mater’s alumni association to get involved.
Nelly said he and the 314 Day founders expect the tournaments to take place all over the city and anticipate a 314 Day banquet to take place where winners can be honored and money can be invested into the winning schools.
Prior to Nelly’s announcement, the foundation donated a $31,400.00 check to Harris-Stowe State University.
“One of the things that we always talk about with 314 Day is our youth and giving back,” Jami Ballentine Dolby, 314 Day director of partnerships said.
“We know that you all are our future. We know that we made St. Louis cool, and St. Louis will continue to be a highlight in our region, a highlight in our culture, and a highlight for what’s next to come.”
Getting down to business
Mayor Tishaura Jones, in partnership with St. Louis Development Corporation used 314 Day to announce phase two of her administration’s Economic Action Justice Plan - the Economic Justice Accelerator Fund.
The Mastercard Impact Fund will serve historic communities like Walnut Park, St. Louis Place, and The Ville through support of minority or women-owned small businesses neighborhood stabilization.
“We can truly make a long-lasting difference for generations to come,” Jones said Tuesday at the 4th Generation Adult Daycare in the Lower Point neighborhood. Reversing historic wrongs in our communities is not just a moral imperative; it’s essential to make sure our city can thrive equally across neighborhoods and racial lines,”
The Mastercard Impact Fund, with support from the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, is the first private donor to commit to the Accelerator Fund with a $ 1 million grant.
It will support small business programming at the Northside Economic Empowerment Center. Programming will include technical assistance, mentorship, access to capital for minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as workforce development services.
Deanne Donohue, Mastercard Investment vice president and St. Louis native said, “We are thrilled to play a role in the launch of the economic justice accelerator program.”
“Fostering inclusive economic growth does not happen overnight. It arises from meaningful long-term and close-knit partnerships.”
According to Neal Richardson, St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) president and CEO, St. Louis has received over $490 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We have partnered with nationally and locally recognized experts to create the Accelerator, identify, prioritize, vet, fund, and build capacity for the projects, programs, and products,” said Richardson.
Congresswoman Cori Bush said, “This funding will have a massive impact on St. Louis City communities.” She says that the local government has partnered with strong leaders that have the right vision for St. Louis that will help our city soar. Partners that will plan carefully and make sure that those plans are implemented equitably, ensuring the people who need the help get it first.
“314 Day is a time where we all can come together as a community, and share the love we have for our special city.”
The Neighborhoods Transformation section of the plan will receive 20 million dollars, Nahuel Fefer, Executive Director of the Community Development Administration said the grant will be used for neighborhood beautification, home repair, housing production, proactive development, and capacity building.
“We know that every neighborhood's needs are different, so this is a unique flexible funding source,” said Fefer.
In 2022, SLDC identified several key city-owned priority projects within the Economic Justice demonstration areas that will catalyze equitable economic growth.
“We are allocating human and financial resources to seven of these projects to accelerate development and ensure the community surrounding the target sites can help direct and select the right project for their neighborhood,” said SLDC’s SVP of Neighborhood & Community Transformation and Director of Real Estate, Lance Knuckles.
Knuckles says the listed city-owned properties will have to go through a process before beginning each project. Each property will be assessed to understand the feasibility of the structure, next the structure will be stabilized to ensure the safety of the community. His team plans to engage with community members about their ideas and plans for the building.
“In celebrating 314 Day, we must pause and say ‘what is the potential future of this great city,’” said Knuckles. He said this is a great way to work with small developers so they can hire within the city region.
“314 Day is a proud day to be a St. Louisan and today we have much to celebrate about the momentum of our Economic Justice Action Plan,” said Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.