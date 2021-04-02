Who’s ready for Opening Day?! We are (obviously). And to celebrate we’ve got 5 ballpark classics we know you’ll love.
Yep, Totchos. As in tater tot nachos. This delicious combination of Countryside Station Potato Puffs, Hargis House Premium Chunk Chicken, Kurtz Wing Sauce and Coburn Farms Crumbled Blue Cheese was inspired by a fan favorite at Fenway Park in Boston. It really tastes as good as it looks.
Phillies fans (and non-Phillies fans) are sure to love our take on the delicious Donut Burger offered at Citizens Bank Park. Featuring Grissom’s Glazed Donuts, Farmington Bacon and Cahokia Farms ⅓ pound Angus Beef Patties, anyone who loves a bit of sweet with salty is sure to enjoy this one.
What’s better than a hotdog at the ballpark, you ask? How about a juicy Farmington Sausage wrapped in pretzel dough? This tasty treat was adapted from our hometown team here in St. Louis and uses our Mantia’s Pizza Crust Mix to create a pretzel dog you won’t soon forget
When we decided to feature ballpark favorites from around the MLB, we decided to go big on size and flavor. This Short Rib Grilled Cheese is proof of that. Taken from the menu of Tropicana Field in Tampa, this savory sandwich takes all of what you love about a classic grilled cheese and ups the flavor by adding our Boneless Beef Short Ribs slow-cooked in Marcum’s Pot Roast Seasoning, topped with Coburn Farms Cheese and served between two golden slabs of Grissom’s Garlic Toast. We promise you won’t think of grilled cheese the same after making this.
Visitors to Coors Field may have enjoyed our inspiration for this Loaded BBQ Mac & Cheese. We started with Mantia’s Elbow Macaroni and added in Coburn Farms Cheddar and Colby Jack Cheeses, Pickwell Farms Corn and Market Selections BBQ Chicken (or pork) to transform this simple mac & cheese recipe into a real game-changer. You have got to try this one.
