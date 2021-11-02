The late Jerry Tucker was a General Motors auto worker and a firebrand in the United Auto Workers Union. Jerry succumbed to pancreatic cancer on October 19, 2012. Tucker would be pleased to know that date opened a special election for union members to vote directly for its national officers. It could be a game-changer for not just the UAW but other big unions who have lost their way.
Tucker and dissident union members were weary of union-negotiated contracts that continued to favor management at the expense of workers. They launched the New Directions Movement in 1986, an opposition caucus inside the UAW that advocated for better representation along with more democracy, transparency, and accountability. Since then, corruption among union leadership has multiplied exponentially.
The referendum being voted on is part of a consent decree supervised by the Department of Justice. The DOJ conducted an intensive investigation into the UAW corruption scandal. The referendum promises to bust up the administrative caucus, a concept created by union hierarchy decades ago to control the election outcome of international union leaders.
For years, workers and union supporters have criticized unions for operating like corporate entities (stealing all they can) and elected union leaders like corrupt politicians (suppressing democracy).
Regarding the UAW, some have even likened the tactics of the union hierarchy to that of the Mafia. With about $1 billion in assets, greedy union officials had deep pockets at their disposal for personal pleasures.
Top union officials have indulged in lavish getaways in the millions of dollars while workers toiled on assembly lines. Equally as disgusting, they have taken bribes from auto companies, totally compromising their ability to boldly represent its members. Members have complained about jacked-up contracts for years, especially the two-tiered system. Members have been forced to accept more concessions with less benefits.
During COVID-19, workers felt like they were trapped in unsafe conditions which unnecessarily exposed them to the deadly coronavirus. During the 2019 strike, workers received paltry strike payments as union bosses were living large. Union members are sick and tired of being sick and tired.
The justice Department has concluded its investigations and its criminal indictments went straight to the top. Several union officials have already been convicted and former UAW Presidents Dennis Williams and Gary Jones received prison time for their criminal roles.
The despicable actions of union leaders don’t inspire optimism about the future of the labor movement at a time when strong unions are needed. My hope lies with the rank-and-file workers although the challenges to turning the UAW around are daunting. Their tasks are to restore trust both inside the union and in communities, to set up strong and effective financial controls and to draw neon lines of demarcation between union and corporate management.
Knowing Jerry Tucker, he’d put his faith and fate in the hands of the one million current and retired autoworkers who started voting last week. One election is not a silver bullet but it’s heading in the right direction that’s far from being new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.