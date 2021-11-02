Twelve years later, Alicia Keys says she forgives Lil Mama for interrupting her and JAY-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
In an interview with “The Morning Hustle Show,” she said she had forgiven her for crashing their set.
“Of course. Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage — that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me,” she said. “I was on that stage, JAY was in the middle, she was on the other side of JAY, and I never saw her. Never.”
“So umm, that was wild to me. But I absolutely — it’s not even a statement. That was then,” she added. “You know, she’s from New York, too. You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record, and she loved it, and she couldn't hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?”
Social media mocked Lil Mama for that situation by making jokes and memes from that moment.
She stated earlier in the year that she tried to reach out to JAY and Keys to apologize, but they never responded.
